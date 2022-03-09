Head to Head Analysis: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -14.16% -12.56% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 3 1 0 2.25 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.13%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Evercel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 9.17, suggesting that its share price is 817% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.61) -26.25 Evercel $45.08 million 1.30 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Evercel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

