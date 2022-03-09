Head to Head Contrast: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and First American Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.65 $5.80 million ($0.15) -265.85 First American Financial $9.22 billion 0.77 $1.24 billion $11.15 5.81

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First American Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First American Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% First American Financial 13.46% 16.88% 5.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Group International and First American Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

First American Financial has a consensus target price of $73.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given First American Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Risk and Volatility

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First American Financial beats Argo Group International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property & casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. First American Financial was founded in January, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

