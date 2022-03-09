Head to Head Contrast: Frontier Group (ULCC) vs. Its Competitors

Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 659 2179 3130 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 97.79%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 54.82%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -73.21% -2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -20.77 Frontier Group Competitors $7.60 billion -$1.05 billion 5.67

Frontier Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Group competitors beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

