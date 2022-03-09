Head to Head Contrast: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

This table compares Utah Medical Products and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 30.14% 13.77% 12.64% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.40 $14.79 million $4.05 21.24 NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.79 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 161.73%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.