Head to Head Review: AppLovin (APP) and Its Competitors

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppLovin to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 693.53 AppLovin Competitors $7.98 billion $2.10 billion 62.44

AppLovin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.67% -16.04% -2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppLovin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1034 4307 9113 293 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 115.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 36.92%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AppLovin beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

