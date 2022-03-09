Head-To-Head Survey: Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EMCORE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 181.56%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Kyocera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $158.44 million 0.86 $25.64 million $0.67 5.48 Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.32 $848.01 million $3.65 14.42

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 15.24% 16.36% 12.02% Kyocera 8.17% 5.39% 4.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMCORE beats Kyocera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.