Head to Head Survey: Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mynaric and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.31%. Given Mynaric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Ayro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 269.68 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 32.03 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.51

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Summary

Mynaric beats Ayro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

