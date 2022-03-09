Head-To-Head Survey: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.44 $16.03 million $2.27 10.64 Renasant $695.67 million 2.79 $175.89 million $3.11 11.17

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 22.88% 9.51% 0.83% Renasant 25.28% 7.64% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 2 1 0 2.33

Renasant has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Renasant beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.