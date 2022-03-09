HeartBout Reaches Market Cap of $45,024.47 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $45,024.47 and $131.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

