Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.83

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.83 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 74.46 ($0.98). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 281,904 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.