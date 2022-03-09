Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Stephen Macklow-Smith Purchases 3,800 Shares

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Macklow-Smith bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,902 ($6,422.96).
HEFT opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.78 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.76 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 952.26. The company has a market cap of £277.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.