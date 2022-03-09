Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

