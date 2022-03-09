HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 4,917 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

