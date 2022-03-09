Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.31. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

