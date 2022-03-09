Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $506,079.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HLT traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,867. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

