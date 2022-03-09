Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head to Head Comparison

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $271.88 million 3.24 -$107.66 million ($0.62) -6.92

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% Hims & Hers Health -39.60% -24.28% -20.18%

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

