Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

