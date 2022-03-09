Hive (HIVE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.75 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $365.87 million and $8.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004059 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,800,402 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

