HoDooi Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.75 or 0.06484859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.53 or 0.99975989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041583 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

