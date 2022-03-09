HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

