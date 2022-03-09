Hord (HORD) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $268,390.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,758,903 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

