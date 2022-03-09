Horizon Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $99,937.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $99,937.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

