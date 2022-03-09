Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Down 15.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,061,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 542,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.26 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.