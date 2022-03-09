Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Down 15.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,061,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 542,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.26 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

