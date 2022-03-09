Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOTC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of HOTC stock opened at GBX 410.90 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £564.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

