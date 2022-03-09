Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.13

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 163761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several research firms have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

