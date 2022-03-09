Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.