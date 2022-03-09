Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.03

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
