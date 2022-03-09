HSBC Lowers Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $127.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.