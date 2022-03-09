HSBC Lowers Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Hold

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $127.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.