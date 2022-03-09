HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 284,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,577 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $31.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

