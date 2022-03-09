Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

