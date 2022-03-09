Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.61

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $30.93. Hudson Global shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17,817 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.
Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
