Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.61

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $30.93. Hudson Global shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17,817 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

