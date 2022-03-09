Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Hudson Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 44,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,518 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.