Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.