Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VNB Trust boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. VNB Trust now owns 455,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,041,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 785,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,255,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

