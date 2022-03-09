Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,362,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

