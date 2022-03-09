Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $739,520.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HURN traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

