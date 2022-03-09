Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Tops $75.17 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00020678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $75.17 million and $581,914.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.50 or 0.06486467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.61 or 0.99664915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,872,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

