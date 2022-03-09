Hyve Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $389,931.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.75 or 0.06484859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.53 or 0.99975989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041583 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

