IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.23. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 118,955 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

