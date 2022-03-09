Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) received a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.18 ($13.24).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($7.93).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.