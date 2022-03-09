IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IBIBF stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

