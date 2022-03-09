IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.55

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 38591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$451.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.64.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

