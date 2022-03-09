Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 6,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
A number of research firms recently commented on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64.
About Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)
IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icecure Medical (ICCM)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Icecure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icecure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.