Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 6,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Icecure Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

