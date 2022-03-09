ICHI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $388,752.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $20.61 or 0.00049368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and $388,752.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.24 or 0.06436056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.72 or 1.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041137 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,329 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

