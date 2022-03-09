Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $171,600.00 in Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 138,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,764. Icosavax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.
About Icosavax (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
