Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $171,600.00 in Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 138,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,764. Icosavax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.