Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

IDEX stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 307.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

