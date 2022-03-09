Idena (IDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,260.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $108,260.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00235805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00187098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,720,259 coins and its circulating supply is 58,376,284 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.