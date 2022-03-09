IDEX (IDEX) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $95.56 million and approximately $30.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00101988 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

