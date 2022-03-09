IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.14. 116,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

