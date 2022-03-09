IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. 1,754,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

