IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.41. 42,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,903. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

